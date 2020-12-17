 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2020 in Concord, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 4:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts