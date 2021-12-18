Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC
