Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.