Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.