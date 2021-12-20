 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

