Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Concord, NC
