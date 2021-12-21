Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC
