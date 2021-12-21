Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.