Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Period…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
This evening in Concord: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 4…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. W…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today…