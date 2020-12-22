 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

