Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.