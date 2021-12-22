Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay i…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 …
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Concord's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around …