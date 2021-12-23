Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Concord, NC
