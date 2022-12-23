 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Tribune is partnering with The Hemp Doctor who is sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Concord, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Concord people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts