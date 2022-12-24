It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Concord, NC
