Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Concord, NC
