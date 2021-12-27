 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

