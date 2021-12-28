 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

