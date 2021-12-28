Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The Conc…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Win…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Concord. It looks to reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperat…