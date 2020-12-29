 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Concord, NC

Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

