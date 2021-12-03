Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.