Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Concord, NC

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.