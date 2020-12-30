 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Concord, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

