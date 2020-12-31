Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Concord, NC
