Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Concord. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see some morning fog. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.