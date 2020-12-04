 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts