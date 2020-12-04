Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.