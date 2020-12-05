Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST SAT. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
