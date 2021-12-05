Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Concord folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fair…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Concord area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.