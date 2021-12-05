Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Concord, NC

Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.