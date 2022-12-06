 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

