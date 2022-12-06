Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Concord, NC

Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.