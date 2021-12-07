 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts