Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.