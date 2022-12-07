Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Concord, NC
