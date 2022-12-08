Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of su…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. T…