 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Concord, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts