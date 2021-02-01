The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 1:30 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Concord, NC
