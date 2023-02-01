Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Concord, NC
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in a hurry, likely leaving everyone from New Jersey to North Carolina searching for their first inch of snow of winter, again.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
