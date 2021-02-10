The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Scattered showers ar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV …
This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain and snow in the evening turning to rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Concord's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the…