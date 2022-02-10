 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Concord, NC

Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

