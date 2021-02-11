 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Concord, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts