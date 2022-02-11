Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Concord, NC
