Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.