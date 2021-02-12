Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Scattered showers ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Models ar…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain and snow in the evening turning to rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan o…
Concord's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…