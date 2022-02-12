 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Concord, NC

Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

