Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

