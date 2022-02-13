Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Concord, NC

Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.