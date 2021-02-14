Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.