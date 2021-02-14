Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Models ar…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 …
This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Scattered showers ar…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…