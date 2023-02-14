Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Concord, NC
