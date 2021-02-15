Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Concord, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.