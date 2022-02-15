Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the fo…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Today's temperature in Concord will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the …
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 m…