Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Concord, NC
