Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Concord, NC
