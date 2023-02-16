It will be a warm day in Concord. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Concord, NC
