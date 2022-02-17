 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Concord, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

