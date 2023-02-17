Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…