Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Concord could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West.