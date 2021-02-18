Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Concord: Rain likely. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly clou…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Plan o…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Peri…
Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 …
This evening in Concord: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The fore…