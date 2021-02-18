Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Concord, NC

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Concord today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 7:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.