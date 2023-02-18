Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Concord, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees to…
As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up…